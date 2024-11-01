Samsung Electronics, the number one TV manufacturer for the last 18 years, began its Tech Seminars in Frankfurt, Germany, presenting new display products for 2024. From February 20 to 22, the event will showcase new AI technology in Samsung’s Neo QLED, QLED, and QLED OLED TVs, as well as its newest Samsung Lifestyle products. This year’s seminar has its vision of Samsung’s Visual Display & Business Solutions Division: Looking out of the box to create and inspire new ways of life and is an opportunity for European professionals to discover new products firsthand.

European Tech Seminar 2024 paves the way for such sessions globally; now considering South East Asia and Latin America as well. Among the showcased technologies, there is the 75-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900D with the new NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor added. Leveraging 8 K AI upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, this powerful chip presents Neo QLED 8K optimizations at their best. The keynote also revolves around the 2024 Tizen OS, which adapts to user accounts, showing services such as Samsung Gaming Hub, a platform that combines searches for game streaming services.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI is set to become more capable in several languages, and by 2024, it will have supported 20 of them. This expansion includes the addition of four new languages: Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian. In traditional Chinese and Portuguese (Europe), there will be deeper support for existing supported language dialects. Samsung has not released the exact date for this new update, but it is expected to start in late October to beam its goal of reducing language barriers and improving communication among users around the world.

In the next five years, the year 2025, the company has set its tone for releasing its new series, specifically, the Samsung Galaxy S25, in the first half of the new year. With Galaxy AI, the company aims to increase the sales and profit potential of new products such as the Galaxy S25 series and foldable phones. Moreover, this patent has laid the foundation for future products with overall sales expectations of ecosystem products such as the Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Book, and many smart wearable devices. Additionally, in a recent rumor, the tech giant has also revealed its new foldable smartphone that will hit the market at an affordable price tag thus widening its customer base into the foldable segment.

However, some problems that Samsung encounters in a world of rapidly developing technologies include the following: Its semiconductor manufacturing division is under pressure, especially on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are scientifically valuable in AI computing. The nearest competitor, SK Hynix, is already dominating the market, providing the American AI chip giant Nvidia with its 12-layer HBM3E. Samsung holds a leading position in the global electronics industry, and due to this competition, it stimulates demand for additional critical leadership in technologies to meet future challenges.

These worries were countered by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee during the company’s 55 birthday celebration. He insisted on the renewed AI technology development proposal, declaring that AI is shifting from the state of SIA to the era of Democratic AI. Han called on employees to be more innovative, from how a particular product is made to where the next sources of growth would be found outside individual products or divisions. Leveraging of this push is expected, especially now that Samsung is keen on consolidating its position in mid of what is referred to as the Artificial Intelligence Age and focusing on defending its position in the global tech market.

However, Samsung Electronics Co. posted decent revenue figures for the third quarter of 2024 Q3 which stood at 79.1trillion won of consolidated sales and 9.18 trillion won of operating profit. This is actually an increase of 7% than the sales of the previous quarter and a record of the highest sales in a quarter. However, the company missed analysts’ earnings per share estimate by 2 cents and became the first chip division head to tender an apology in early October 2008.

Samsung in Today’s Fast-Paced Technological World and Its Progress across Product Divisions While developing its strategic vision, Samsung maintains its focus on innovation throughout its product portfolios. The advancement of AI integration, language support, new technologies such as XR devices, and affordable foldable show that the company is ready to sustain its position in the game and be a leader in the global tech industry. Now, with the Galaxy S25 series and other products in development, Samsung is to define the further evolution of consumer electronics and to set the trends in the world of technologies.