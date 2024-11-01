Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that it expects to earn 64 cents per share on revenue of $36.2bn in the next quarter, while market analysts anticipated 56 cents per share on $35.9bn sales of the software maker’s cloud services. In the financial year that ended in January, Apple’s revenue increased 16% year on year to $65.6bn, and net income increased 11% to $24.7bn. Instead, the company’s projection of slower Azure cloud sales growth in the current quarter muddied the waters.

These segments include the Intelligent Cloud, which generates revenues from its Azure cloud computing operations, and other server products that boast primarily of a 34% YoY growth in the first quarter based on constant currency. This was slightly slower than the 35% increase in the growth rate observed in the previous quarter. Specifically, Microsoft’s top managers expect that Azure sales will increase by 31%-32% in the current quarter, which, under the circumstances of AI services’ skyrocketing demand, failed to meet analyst expectations.

Earlier this year, the company’s Chief Financial Officer said that the firm was undertaking a thorough evaluation of its capital-intensive data center business model in order to constrain its rates of expansion to more moderate levels. Hood said one reason the cloud capacity targets Microsoft had forecast for its AI initiative were not fully realized. This shortfall is expected to damage Azure’s present quarter revenues in the three months, which ended in December 2013. The news caused Microsoft’s shares to decline by 6% after trading, which was the biggest one-day drop the company has received since October 2022.

Still, Microsoft is confident in its AI programming despite the difficulties that the software giant is experiencing in deploying artificial intelligence at scale. CFO Satya Nadella pointed out that its AI operation is set to generate over $10 billion quarterly for the first time in the next financial quarter, which would be the quickest increase in Microsoft’s history. Nadella insisted that what has been observed over time is how AI is transforming work irrespective of roles, function, and business processes and enabling customers to unlock new sources of growth and operating models.

Microsoft said it had registered high integration of AI tools into big businesses, with 69% of the Fortune 500 companies using Microsoft 365 Copilot. There is clear evidence that interest in Microsoft’s AI products has risen over the last six months, as evidenced by the above chart, which shows that the use of Azure OpenAI Service has grown by more than double. There is also a clear indication that early adopters to the enterprise are already experiencing an increase in productivity from the use of the new tools with some customer employees saving a lot of time utilizing these AI packages.

Microsoft is operating actively to add AI data centers around the world to overcome the supply chain problems and to fulfill the demand of AI Computing. It also disclosed new investments in the cloud and artificial intelligence in Brazil, Italy, Mexico, and Sweden. Self is also expanding its AI computing options where giving a range of AI accelerators with the first-party Maya 100, besides the latest GPUs from AMD & Nvidia.

OpenAI cooperation remains an important part of Microsoft’s approach to artificial intelligence. Microsoft has sunk $13 billion into OpenAI so far with Nadella stating that the sum has risen significantly in value as has the scale of revenues. The cooperation has helped Microsoft to garner defensible IP and preserve leadership over a relatively short output cycle of AI technologies.

Nevertheless, the expectation of the comparatively sluggish growth of the Azure has become an issue in Microsoft’s financials, all in all, the financial indicators of Microsoft still can be described as satisfactory. Cloud, which includes things like Office and Azure, was $38.9 billion or 22% more in the first quarter. Microsoft Cloud’s revenue stood at $38.9 billion, or a 22% increase from the same period of the previous year, demonstrating the company’s product and service portfolio’s resilience across its range of cloud services.

As Microsoft faces problems and concerns about scaling AI platforms, it is leaning in for a future position in the AI market. Presenting high financial liquidity, constant investment in artificial intelligence innovations, and collaboration with other players in the market, Microsoft has all the prerequisites to take the most out of the upturn in the AI market in different spheres. However, to achieve these objectives as well as sustain its dominance in the competitive field of cloud computing the company will need to improve its data center outlet capacity for AI business usage.