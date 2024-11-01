Resorts World One Launches Gulf Cruises From Dubai

This is a major boost for the Gulf region as Resorts World Cruises embarked on its maiden trip from Dubai on November 1, 2024. Annual capacity reaches 1,800 passengers: The first dedicated luxury cruise line in the gulf started sailing with Resorts World One from Port Rashid Cruise Terminal 2. To mark this achievement, the company organized a launch ceremony to which almost 600 people were invited, and this event underscored the significance of this event for Resorts World Cruises as well as for the overall travel industry of the region.

The Resorts World One is to fly three times a week, targeting the route between Dubai and other Gulf states. The implications of this new offering are predicted to cause more connectivity within the concerned Gulf countries and tourism development in the region. It has also opened up new opportunities for culture sharing, and cruises along with luxurious Resorts World One add more affordable options for travelers and tourists around the Gulf region.

This is because Resorts World Cruises, as a huge market player, brings the competitiveness that can fuel more innovations in onboard offerings and, possibly, the extension of more regional cruises. This world-class cruise operator comes aboard at a time when the Gulf has established it as a premier destination for maritime tourism, which could improve the region’s attraction to international visitors. As the demand for cruise travel is growing almost every year, the periodic line of Resorts World One provides a different approach to experiencing the gulf’s geography and booming urban areas.

Here is a chance to celebrate Resorts World Cruises’ inaugural travel with them! Special offers: Complimentary Food & Beverage Onboard Credit worth AED 700/US$190 per cabin is available for November sailing for both 3 3-night Oman Cruise & 2 2-day 1, 1-night Qatar Cruise. Resorts World One would feature glamorous weekend getaways from Dubai with the two-night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise every Friday, the Two-Night Doha (Qatar) Cruise every Wednesday, and the new three-night Muscat Khasab Oman Cruise every Sunday.

The President of Resorts World Cruises, Michael Goh, said that the company is looking forward to delivering memorable experiences in the Gulf area and the departure of the first cruise featuring Diwali festivities onboard the whole week. The establishment of the company in the Case of the city of Dubai corresponds to the vision of the city becoming one of the important maritime tourism centers of the world that can potentially bring in thousands of extra tourists each season and, therefore, boost the economy in the Gulf.

Mr Saud Hareb Almheiri, Cruise Tourism & Yachting Lead at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), congratulated Resorts World Cruises on its recently successfully launched new services. He explained that this development marks the continuous evolution of Dubai as a preferred cruise destination, home to the world’s leading operators, and a great vacation for international tourists. Almheiri also pointed out that this is consistent with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) objectives while establishing Dubai as a leading global city for business and tourism.

That is according to Dubai travel news; the city is planning to open the largest beach club globally, Sirene by GAIA, in December 2024. This 9000 sq meter, overlooking the sea, inspired by The Sirenes in mythology, is to comprise a 400 seater restaurant, beach accommodated by a swimming pool, 300 sun bed area, and luxurious cabanas. This urban riviera, already located at the newly developed J1 Beach in Jumeirah, is set to revolutionize Dubai’s beachfront dining with 13 global brand culinary offerings featuring ten restaurants and three beach clubs.

J1 Beach Dubai will feature many distinct restaurants that will offer different types of food to fit our customers’ preferences. In the Italian restaurant Gigi Rigolatto, then the Arabian-Lebanese cuisine restaurant called Almayass by the Sea, and the French-African food restaurant called Hayna African Queen, everyone will find something interesting. Other locations are Baoli, with Japanese food in trend, and a Vietnamese Michelin-star restaurant named Sakhalin, with a Mediterranean-Asian food theme.

While Dubai was steadily developing its tourist attractions the city has also been focusing on the improvement of traffic conditions. Toll operator Salik also revealed the opening of two new tolls at the Business Bay Crossing and Al Safa South interchanges on Sheikh Zayed Road starting December 15, 2024. These new gates are an addition to other measures aimed at enhancing roads as a means of accessing strategic facilities in addition to promoting the effective use of public means of transport, including metro, buses, and marine means.

The Business Bay toll gate is worth Dhs 2.3 billion, and the Al Safa South toll gate is worth Dhs469 million.” The application of these toll gates should ease traffic on main arteries and shave off time, helping to make the Emirate a more well-connected city in which to live and work.