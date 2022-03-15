Mountain Grove News Journal

Cryptocurrencies are all the rage lately, with their values skyrocketing (and sometimes plummeting) at an alarming rate. Everyone seems to be talking about Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, but there are many other options available. If you’re looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, it’s important to do your research to find the right one for you.

Here are the top 10 most popular cryptocurrencies in Iceland:

1. Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency and is still the most popular. It was created in 2009 and is now worth over $6,000 per coin.

2. Ethereum

Ethereum is a newer cryptocurrency that was created in 2015. It is worth over $300 per coin and is second only to Bitcoin in terms of popularity.

3. Litecoin

Litecoin was created in 2011 and is worth around $60 per coin. It is often called the “silver” to Bitcoin’s “gold.”

4. Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash was created in August 2017 as a hard fork of Bitcoin. It is worth around $1,000 per coin.

5. Ripple

Ripple is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2012. It is worth around $0.25 per coin and is often used for cross-border payments.

6. Dash

Dash was created in January 2014 and is worth around $200 per coin. It is often called “digital cash.”

7. Monero

Monero was created in April 2014 and is worth around $200 per coin. It is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency.

8. IOTA

IOTA was created in November 2015 and is worth around $5 per coin. It is a cryptocurrency designed for the Internet of Things.

9. NEO

NEO was created in October 2016 and is worth around $40 per coin. It is a Chinese cryptocurrency that is often called the “Ethereum of China.”

10. NEM

NEM was created in March 2015 and is worth around $0.10 per coin. It is a Japanese cryptocurrency that focuses on transparency and accountability.

Cryptocurrencies are often traded on decentralized exchanges and can also be used to purchase goods and services. In addition, cryptocurrencies can be used to invest in other cryptocurrencies the above the top 10 popular crypto coins of iceland.

