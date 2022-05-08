Mountain Grove News Journal

The Earth is a bountiful place, full of natural resources that are essential to human life. From water to oil, these resources are vital to our economy and way of life. However, many of these resources are becoming increasingly scarce, and they are becoming more and more expensive to extract.

Here are 10 of the most expensive natural resources in the world:

1. Fresh water – The price of fresh water has been rising exponentially in recent years, as water shortages have become more common. In some parts of the world, it can now cost more than oil to extract fresh water from underground.

2. Oil – Oil is the most valuable natural resource in the world, and the price of oil has been rising steadily for the past decade.

3. Diamonds – Diamonds are one of the most precious and sought-after materials in the world, and the price of diamonds has been rising steadily for the past several years.

4. Gold – Gold is a precious metal that has been used as currency for centuries. The price of gold has been rising steadily for the past decade.

5. Platinum – Platinum is a rare metal that is used in a variety of industrial applications. The price of platinum has been rising steadily for the past decade.

6. Copper – Copper is a valuable metal that is used in a variety of industrial applications. The price of copper has been rising steadily for the past decade.

7. Uranium – Uranium is a valuable resource that is used in the production of nuclear energy. The price of uranium has been rising steadily for the past several years.

8. Timber – Timber is a valuable natural resource that is used in the construction industry. The price of timber has been rising steadily for the past decade.

9. Natural gas – Natural gas is a valuable resource that is used in the production of energy. The price of natural gas has been rising steadily for the past decade.

10. Fresh fruits and vegetables – The price of fresh fruits and vegetables has been rising steadily for the past decade, as the demand for these items has increased.

