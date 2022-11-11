Mountain Grove News Journal

KFC was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1930 in Corbin, Kentucky. Sanders was a navy veteran who opened a chicken restaurant that served fried chicken and sides. The restaurant became popular and Sanders started franchising the business. KFC now operates in over 20 countries and is the world’s second largest quick-service restaurant chain with over 11,000 restaurants.

In the early 1950s, Harland David Sanders was a struggling restaurateur who needed to come up with a new way to attract customers to his restaurant. He started to experiment with different recipes, and eventually came up with a fried chicken recipe that was so popular, he started franchising his restaurant in 1955.

Sanders named his restaurant Kentucky Fried Chicken, and it soon became a nationwide phenomenon. In 1964, Sanders sold the company to a group of investors, who continued to grow the business. Today, KFC is the world’s second-largest restaurant chain, with over 20,000 locations in more than 130 countries.

The founders of KFC were Harland David Sanders and a group of investors. Sanders was a struggling restaurateur who needed to come up with a new way to attract customers to his restaurant. He started to experiment with different recipes, and eventually came up with a fried chicken recipe that was so popular, he started franchising his restaurant in 1955.

KFC investors are in for a treat. The iconic chicken chain is planning to expand aggressively in the coming years, with a particular focus on China.

KFC is the largest chicken chain in the world, and its growth in China has been especially impressive. The company plans to open 1,000 new restaurants in the country over the next five years.

This expansion is good news for KFC investors. The stock has been under pressure in recent years, as the company has faced challenges in its core markets. But with growth in China and other emerging markets, KFC is positioned for strong growth in the years ahead.

Investors should keep an eye on KFC’s growth in China. The company’s success in the country could be a key driver of its stock price in the years ahead.

The Great Writer and The Passionate Poet As Well, He Graduated from University Of Florida in Journalism and Brad have around 12 years of experience in news and media section.