Dubai’s Most Expensive Home: AED 750 Million Marvel Hits the Market

Dubai, the epitome of opulence and extravagance, has added another jewel to its crown of luxury real estate. The spotlight is now on the ‘Marble Palace,’ a resplendent mansion nestled in the exclusive Emirates Hills gated community, which has been listed for a jaw-dropping AED 750 million (US$204.2 million). This magnificent residence stands as a testament to unparalleled luxury, boasting lavish features such as a 24-carat gold hot tub, a coral reef aquarium, and an astonishing 160 marble columns.

A Palace Fit for Royalty

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, the agency handling the listing, aptly named this masterpiece the ‘Marble Palace.’ George Azar, CEO of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, expressed, “Every aspect of this project reflects an extraordinary commitment of time, energy, and dedication by the team involved.” Notably, it took 70 skilled artisans more than nine months to meticulously apply a staggering 700,000 sheets of gold leaf, which now embellish the entire property. This opulent design was the result of a rigorous 12-year research and analysis of royal palaces and residences, involving frequent trips to Europe.

Architectural Grandeur

The ‘Marble Palace’ stands as a symbol of architectural grandeur in Dubai. Two domes grace the property, adorned with hand-carved glass individual pieces, each meticulously crafted by 17 expert French artists. However, it’s the formal dining room that steals the show. Housing a coral reef aquarium and a custom precious stone and crystal dining table, this room exudes opulence and refinement.

Luxurious Amenities Galore

This lavish mansion boasts an array of amenities that redefine luxury living. Among the standout features are a sweeping dual staircase, an indoor koi fishpond, a pool room adorned with mother-of-pearl details, and a steam room, sauna, and 24-carat gold hot tub. The ‘presidential’ home office, a fully-equipped gym, a primary bedroom suite spanning over 3,800 square feet, and a spacious 16-car garage add to the allure of this remarkable property. The identity of the current owner remains undisclosed.

Dubai’s Real Estate Renaissance

Dubai’s high-end real estate market has experienced a remarkable resurgence since the onset of the pandemic, marked by a flurry of high-value transactions and surging property prices. In May, luxury property prices in Dubai witnessed an astounding 44% annual increase, surpassing all other cities in Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index. This surge is indicative of a market undergoing significant structural changes, as noted in the report.

In conclusion, the ‘Marble Palace’ in Dubai is more than just a residence; it’s a testament to the city’s unwavering commitment to luxury and extravagance. With its unparalleled features, architectural grandeur, and luxurious amenities, this property sets a new benchmark in opulent living. Dubai’s real estate market continues to evolve, offering investors and homeowners an ever-expanding range of extraordinary opportunities.