Mountain Grove News Journal

Latest news of the coronavirus, live | Health communicates 24,462 new infections since Thursday and that Spain exceeds 50,000 deaths

The United Kingdom registers a maximum of new cases with more than 40,000 infections | Pfizer postpones delivery of the doses scheduled for today to Tuesday | The Minister of Culture defends that football and basketball “can wait” to be present

Spain has exceeded 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health. This Monday, 24,462 new infections have been added since last Thursday and 298 deaths to the official count.

The cumulative incidence stands at 246 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. In total 1,879,413 people have been infected and 50,122 have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data provided by Health.

The United Kingdomhas registered this Monday a maximum of new cases with more than 40,000 infections (41,385 compared to 30,501 on Sunday). The country has a total of 71,109 deaths, 357 in the last day.

The German authorities have reported 348 fatalities in 24 hours from the coronavirus on Monday, which has exceeded 30,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Professional football and basketball “can wait” to have spectators in the stadiums, said the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

“At the moment it is not prudent,” he pointed out. The Junta de Andalucía has reported this Monday that it has registered the first five cases of coronavirus of the new British variant at dawnin people who had returned from the UK in recent days.

Three are patients from the province of Malaga and two from Granada, while another four in Malaga are “under study”, as reported by the regional government. A logistical problem in the Belgian factory of the Pfizer company has forced the pharmaceutical company to delay one day the delivery of a shipment of vaccines that should have arrived in Spain this Monday.

“Yesterday in the late afternoon we were informed that due to a logistical incident, delivery was delayed to Tuesday. The doses should be traveling today ”, said the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, on the SER network this Monday.