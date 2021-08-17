Mountain Grove News Journal

Alcampo organizes a solidarity campaign to collect school supplies. It is carried out for the benefit of girls and boys at risk of exclusion.

Alcampo launches a more supportive return to school with a campaign to collect school supplies from August 15 to September 15, in 75 centers of its network in order to improve the situation of children at risk of exclusion.

For a whole month, the Alcampo centers participating in the campaign will set up a collection point so that customers and citizens in general can make contributions of new school supplies.

This campaign aims to reduce the social gap in childhood and reduce the economic impact that the purchase of school supplies has on families at risk of exclusion.

Alcampo clients will be able to donate all kinds of new school supplies: pens, pencils, erasers, markers, paints and notebooks, among other items. All the material collected will be delivered to a local NGO, close to the centers, which supports families in a social emergency situation.

Alcampo starts this campaign with a donation of 25,000 euros in school supplies that it will deliver to NGOs at the local level. This action contributes to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 4, guaranteeing inclusive, equitable and quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

In addition, Alcampo has a long history of supporting children and youth in difficulty, mainly through the Alcampo Foundation, thanks to which 95 projects have been financed, worth more than 1 million euros that benefit 19,000 girls and children, since 2012.

