Mountain Grove News Journal

Game of Thrones ended in 2019, but its controversial ending is still a matter of debate and questioning. The last to speak about the conclusion of the series was Peter Dinklage, responsible for playing Tyrion Lannister.

During an interview with Digital Spy , the actor went straight and stated that all the clues to how things would end were there from the beginning.

“I know a lot of people were supposedly surprised by the ending, but if you pay attention, the clues were there, we told you not to name your dog Khaleesi.”

During another interview with The Sunday Times , the actor also commented on the criticism he and the rest of the cast received. According to Dinklage, some fans already showed discontent since the beginning of the series, for changes that were made in the production.

“You tried [to avoid these arguments], but that was impossible,” Dinklage said. “I was reminded of this daily by the fans. They had a deep understanding, but if someone loves something, they have their version of it in their head, so we were criticized early on. Then, when we were leaving, they criticized us again because they didn’t want us to go. Some were angry.”

The final season of Game of Thrones followed the two main conflicts that had been presented since the beginning of the series: the Great War against the Army of the Dead and the Last War for control of the Iron Throne. Despite the high budget invested in the conclusion , the production ended with a 55% approval from critics and 30% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dinklage’s most recent work is the feature Cyrano . The film is an adaptation of the play of the same name and is based on the life of French poet Hector Savinien de Cyrano de Bergerac. So far, there is no release date for the production in Brazil.

The Great Writer and The Passionate Poet As Well, He Graduated from University Of Florida in Journalism and Brad have around 12 years of experience in news and media section.