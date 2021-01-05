Mountain Grove News Journal

Tragedy averted, but the charade continues. Brexit always had a high component of pure theater, and Westminster will not lower the curtain until the last minute. The Star Chamber (Star Chamber) was a court that met in that palace from the 15th to the 17th century to judge cases of slander and treason.

This is how the group of legal experts of the European Research Group (ERG in its acronym in English) calls itself , which, since the weekend, scrutinizes in detail the trade agreement signed with Brussels. The Eurosceptic Conservative MPs who tortured former Prime Minister Theresa May until the resignation are begging until the end.

Boris Johnson’s government will submit the agreed text for debate and vote in Parliament this Wednesday, 24 hours before the end of the transition period before Brexit is a complete reality, not only political, but also legal.

“The devil is in the details,” Johnson admitted in his WhatsApp messages to the conservatives most reluctant to bend over backwards, “but I am confident that the agreement will overcome the ruthless scrutiny of the legal eagles of the starry camera.”

The prime minister boasted, even before the successful conclusion of the negotiations with the EU was announced, in trying to convince the Eurosceptics to support him. Deadlines have run out so extremelythat a parliamentary surprise would be irremediable.

The Government has limited the parliamentary procedure to a single day of debate, and resists the request expressed by some deputies to allow a first provisional vote, and a subsequent confirmation.

“Whatever you think of this agreement, it is something that is going to affect the rest of our lives, and that puts an end to a discussion that has dominated the first half of our lives,” said David Davis, who was for a time the minister for Brexit, at the forefront of the start of negotiations with the EU, and at the same time a furious Eurosceptic.

Davis advocated a provisional vote, to prevent the European Parliament – which will debate the text as early as 2021 – from having a suspicious advantage over the House of Commons.

Pressure from the British fishing industry weighs on the decision of the Eurosceptic deputies, which has been one of the most critical voices with the agreement reached with the EU.

“At the end of the game, the prime minister made the decision and gave in on fishing, despite all the rhetoric and promises that he wouldn’t do the same as Ted Heath in 1973 [the prime minister who pushed for entry into the CEE of the United Kingdom], denounced Barrie Deas, the president of the National Federation of Fishing Organizations.

Some deputies are demanding more time to debate, as if the eternal sessions of the last three years had little effect on them. Johnson, however, wants to turn the page as soon as possible and consolidate his victory as soon as possible.

For opposite reasons, the leader of the Labor opposition, Keir StarmerHe also wishes to drain the bitter chalice as soon as possible. After announcing his party’s intention to back the deal – “better an agreement, even if we don’t like it, than the consequences of a no-deal” – Labor voices against the decision have not stopped growing.

“All indications suggest that the new deal will have a huge negative impact on [UK] GDP. Many industries will face significant barriers. These are not exactly the same benefits [regarding EU membership] that we were promised, ”Anneliese Dodds, the Labor leadership foreign spokeswoman, wrote on her Twitter account.

Without revealing what the final meaning of his vote would be, which, in all probability, will be respect for parliamentary discipline, Dodds recalled in his words the degree of demand that the opposition imposed on Theresa May when it tried to approve a much more beneficial agreement for the United Kingdom than that reached by Johnson.

The rebellious Labor MPs, impossible to quantify, warn Starmer that it will be difficult to hold the government responsible for the negative economic consequences of the pact if they endorse it with an affirmative vote. “At a time of such national importance, it would not be credible for Labor to step aside,” Starmer responded to those who demanded an abstention next Wednesday.

London is currently one of the areas of the United Kingdom with the greatest social restrictions, to face the threat of the new strain of coronavirus.

The speaker (president) of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, has asked the deputies to avoid any displacement as much as possible and to exercise their prerogative to participate remotely in the debate and the vote.

To the point that he has already warned that he will no longer give the floor to those who decide to go to Westminster and make their presence known. If distance is oblivion, Hoyle is willing to contribute so that four and a half years of nightmare are left behind as soon as possible.